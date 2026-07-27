Ed Walker and Kieran Shoemark kick-start Glorious Goodwood week with two smart winners at Ayr

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Ed Walker and Kieran Shoemark have their sights on more Group 1 success at Glorious Goodwood this week, and the pair head into the meeting in good form after a double on the card.

Shoemark, who on Wednesday reunites with Queen Anne Stakes winner Ten Bob Tony in the Sussex Stakes, had his first winner at Ayr when Bymiddaytomorrow took the opening 7f fillies' maiden.

The rider quickly added to his tally on Empirical in the 1m2f handicap, and he was delighted to continue the three-year-old's winning run after a success at Nottingham earlier this month.

Shoemark said: "It's great to get off the mark here, and to ride a double is even better. Empirical defied that hike in the weights, but he's still learning and he's unexposed. He's a nice, big model, and there's a bit more to come hopefully."

Speaking to Racing TV, Shoemark added: "The blinkers were applied today and I think they sharpened him up. He quickened nicely.

"We didn't go a mad pace, but it enabled us to get into a good position early because in his last two runs he's flopped out of the gates."

Empirical is owned by Simon Saddler's TBT Racing operation, who run the Walker-trained Secret History at Goodwood on Tuesday.

At the double

Fresh from saddling a 275-1 double at Newcastle on Saturday, trainer Linda Perratt continued her winning streak as Samra Star and Sixcor struck in the mile handicap and 5f handicap for a 311-1 brace.

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