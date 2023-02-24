Racing Post logo
14:40 Exeter

Earth King downs 1-5 favourite Buckhorn Rocco to make long Danny McMenamin trip worthwhile

Danny McMenamin: last year's champion conditional caused a shock at Exeter
Danny McMenamin: last season's champion conditional who enjoyed a winner at ExeterCredit: Edward Whitaker
Danny McMenamin was riding at Sedgefield only on Thursday but popped up 392 miles away at Exeter to down the 1-5 favourite Buckhorn Rocco aboard Earth King on his only ride of the day.

The Penrith-based rider made all the running on the smooth-travelling Earth King and favourite backers knew their fate as the field turned into the straight, with Buckhorn Rocco vigorously ridden before clouting the second-last to seal his fate.

"I've travelled and jumped well," McMenamin told Racing TV. "A four-runner race is always going to be tactical but I knew my lad would keep going and was quite confident in making use of him. He'll be a chaser in time, no bother, he jumps well enough and is hopefully a horse going in the right direction."

McMenamin failed to score on his only ride of the day at Sedgefield but made no mistake 24 hours later on the Neil Mulholland-trained 4-1 shot, making the long drive home worthwhile.

"I've been a bit everywhere," he added. "I was at Sedgefield yesterday, I came sort of halfway to Exeter last night and did the rest this morning. It'll be about five and a half hours home but you don't mind when you're getting a winner."

Owen GouldingDigital journalist
Published on 24 February 2023Last updated 15:46, 24 February 2023
