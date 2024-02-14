Dylan Browne McMonagle takes the plaudits with dead-heat second leg of sparkling Dundalk treble

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Dylan Browne McMonagle landed a quick-fire treble at Dundalk but the middle leg had to be shared with Jamie Powell after a thrilling finish in the 7f handicap in which a head separated the three runners.

McMonagle was on board the Joseph O'Brien-trained 1-3 shot Beautiful Dawn, while Powell partnered 6-1 chance Rebelsontherun from the Michael O'Callaghan stable, and there was nothing to separate them at the line, with Blue Soul a close third.

Powell's mount was getting off the mark at the fifth attempt, while Beautiful Dawn has now landed two of her three starts after scoring in a maiden over a mile at this venue last month under Nathan Crosse.

McMonagle said: "Although we were coming back in trip, I thought we went a good and even pace and it was playing into my hands well. My horse stays very well and she's tough.

"She picked up nicely and I felt I put the race to bed but the boys were always breathing down my neck. We're sharing the spoils with Jamie but I'm delighted to get another win beside her name."

Powell said: "It probably suited my horse, the way the race unfolded. I was able to get rolling early and it took a bit of time to get into gear but once I passed the furlong pole, he was in top gear and hit the line well. I thought I was up myself at the line but we got the win, that's the main thing."

McMonagle guided 8-13 shot Andalusian Star to victory in the preceding 7f fillies' maiden, also for the O'Brien stable, while he lifted home the Ray Cody-trained Neddies Boy to score by a head in the opening division of the 1m4f handicap.

