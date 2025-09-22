Dylan Browne McMonagle extends advantage to three in jockeys' title race as he partners Starford to emphatic win

The race to be crowned champion jockey continues to intensify as Dylan Browne McMonagle extended his advantage to three over Colin Keane when partnering the Joseph O'Brien-trained Starford to an emphatic victory in the feature €45,000 1m3f handicap.

Browne McMonagle has been absent for the last week due to suspension and Keane seized the opportunity to close the gap to two by riding seven winners in the interim, including a treble at Naas on Thursday.

The clubhouse leader nearly got back on target when Annie's Angel, also trained by O'Brien, was a half-length second to Flying Fortress in the 1m½f handicap, but he went one better an hour later as Starford stormed clear.

Having landed a pair of handicaps at Gowran Park and Roscommon, the three-year-old was a close second at the Galway festival in July and punters were confident he would make amends, backing him into 11-8 favourite from a morning price of 3-1.

After travelling kindly in rear, Starford had to come six-wide turning for home, but the man on board oozed confidence and the duo blasted to the front approaching the furlong pole and went on to record an authoritative three-and-a-half-length success over Granite Bay.

The winning rider said: "I had to come wide, but I came out on the best ground and kept it smooth. He was the best horse in the race, and I didn’t want to interfere with him. He’s quickened up well and hit the line strongly. He’s definitely a nice handicapper for the end of the year."

Browne McMonagle added: “I rode him at Cork in a maiden but hadn’t won on him. For his wins, it was Wayne [Hassett] and Chris [Hayes] who did the work, so I was delighted to get my leg over him. He’s very solid, bombproof really. It was just a matter of keeping it smooth and out of trouble, and he was always going to pick them off.”

Asked if there was any added pressure to extend his title-race lead with Keane hot on his heels, he said: "There’s no pressure. You wouldn’t expect anything less from the champion. He’s always going to get winners, that’s the way it is.”

Flannery first

Limerick trainer Michael Flannery saddled his first winner in the closing 1m6f handicap, with Ehteyat causing a 33-1 shock when galloping eight and a half lengths clear of Plunkett Street under 5lb claimer Paddy Harnett.

Flannery, who took out his licence last year, was getting off the mark with his 33rd runner.

Whearty and Cromwell double

Gavin Cromwell and Robert Whearty teamed up for a 110-1 quickfire double, courtesy of 11-2 chance Flying Fortress and Secret Force (16-1) in the 1m3f handicap.

Flying Fortress's success was a landmark moment for Whearty, who now leads the apprentice title race by two, as he rode out his claim with his 95th winner.

Malta loves Listowel

The Pat O'Donnell-trained Dragon Of Malta showed his affinity for Listowel again as he scored for the second time at the harvest festival when powering a length and three-quarters clear in the mile handicap.

The eight-year-old landed a handicap at the meeting in 2023 and has now finished in the first three on five of his seven visits to the Kerry venue.

