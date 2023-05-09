Duc De Beauchene gets the better of thrilling three-way run-in battle to land Norfolk National

The Norfolk National provided one of the best finishes of the day as three horses jumped the last in unison, but it was topweight Duc De Beauchene who stayed on strongest to land the spoils.

Travelling powerfully in behind the leaders throughout, the David Pipe-trained ten-year-old was angled out by Fergus Gillard and ridden to make his challenge on the turn for home before springing the last and getting the better of Jony Max on the run-in by a half-length.

"We weren't sure about the trip or the track but Fergus gave him a good ride around the inside the whole way and he saw it out really well," said Pipe.

"He used to be a heavy-ground horse, but he seems to be handling better ground now. It can sometimes take him a while to get going in his seasons, so while he's in good form like he is we might continue to keep him going a bit longer."

There was a sad postscript to the race as the David Dennis-trained Flying Verse lost his action and was fatally injured.

Superb Sham

Tommie Beau could not win the Norfolk National again, but owners Simon and Christine Prout still had a reason to celebrate as Baby Sham landed a shock win in the 2m4f novice handicap hurdle.

It was a first win over hurdles at the 17th attempt for the Seamus Mullins-trained five-year-old, who got up late under Michael Nolan to deny the fast-finishing Scudamore by a head at odds of 22-1.

That completed a double for Nolan, who earlier steered the Syd Hosie-trained Way Out to victory in the opening 2m4f maiden hurdle.

