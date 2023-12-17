Dublin Racing Festival next for Eddie Harty's newest JP McManus star Harvard Guy

Eddie Harty showed he still knows what to do with a good one, and the chances are Harvard Guy will have plenty of decent days in front of him.

A 10lb penalty for a course-and-distance success last month did not come close to halting the progressive five-year-old in the BetVictor-sponsored Listed Tara Handicap Hurdle. He travelled well throughout for Mark Walsh and picked up in taking fashion from the last to score by two lengths from good yardstick Lord Erskine.

Harty, who trains on the Curragh in partnership with son Patrick, has enjoyed some very good days for the winner's owner JP McManus, especially with 2008 Supreme scorer Captain Cee Bee. Harvard Guy would not bear comparison with that horse just yet, but there is a lot of potential and this was certainly an improved performance.

Harty said: "He's a nice horse in the making. He went up 10lb for winning last time, but has done it nicely. He'll stay further in time, he'll jump a fence in time, is going the right way and it's nice to have one of those again.

"If you'd told me at the start of the season he'd be unbeaten at Christmas with a Graded hurdle won, you'd have had to take my temperature. The Dublin Racing Festival would look a logical target provided the ground isn't too quick."

Enabler more than able

The best performance of the day may have come in the closing Listed bumper courtesy of The Enabler , an imposing son of Walk In The Park.

Making all under Harry Swan, the four-year-old poured it on from early in the straight and none of his rivals could make an impression as he won by four lengths from Fleur In The Park, with the remainder 11 lengths and more in arrears.

Trainer Gordon Elliott said: "We knew he'd improved from his run at Punchestown. We have all the options for him and he looks very good, but I wouldn't be thinking of going to Cheltenham.

"There's a winners' race at Naas in February and we might not do a lot more with him this season."

Limerick for Lucid

Only two turned up for the 2m4½f rated novice chase, and the John Ryan-trained Lucid Dreams , ridden by Liam Quinlan, made short work of sole rival Joyeux Machin. He now looks likely to head to Limerick for the Grade 1 Faugheen Novice Chase on December 28.

Win for Walsh

Jockey Eoin Walsh rode out his claim when winning the second of the 2m4f handicap hurdles on the Pat Magee-trained Butty O Brien .

