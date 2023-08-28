Drop in class works the charm as Twelfth Night registers first success for Paul Midgley

Paul Midgley has trained Twelfth Night for less than a month but the trainer scooped a significant prize when the four-year-old landed the feature 6f handicap.

The reliable campaigner could manage only 14th of 18 in the Great St Wilfrid on his first run for Midgley since leaving Ruth Carr, but looked much more comfortable in Class 4 company as he won by half a length under 3lb claimer Ryan Sexton.

"Everything was very straightforward," Sexton told Sky Sports Racing. "They went very hard early doors and dropping back in grade, he just needed a bit of confidence more than anything.

"He's been running in better races and he's been a bit heartbroken a few times but he's a decent enough animal and hopefully he can progress. To be fair to him, when I needed him today he stuck it out. We were off the bridle early but he always stays the five furlongs well. I'm delighted for the owners and Paul."

Luck wins

Due For Luck beat Chumbaa, who won the 5f nursery on the card, on his debut and the gelding made it two wins from as many starts in the 5f novice despite pulling ferociously under Jason Hart in the early stages. He got the better of the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained favourite South Shore and looks a juvenile to follow.

Kirrane strike

Sean Kirrane may have a flawless record in Group 1s courtesy of Live In The Dream's shock success in last Friday's Nunthorpe, but the 23-year-old was back riding in apprentice company in the opening 1m2f handicap, which he won aboard his boss Tim Easterby's mare Bollin Margaret.

Read this next:

'He's on an upward curve' - Cambridgeshire could be an option for well-backed improver Crack Shot

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.