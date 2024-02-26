Drop in class does the trick as Traprain Law lays it down to Irish raider to set up possible Aintree bid

Traprain Law took advantage of a drop in class to land the feature 2m½f novice handicap chase in devastating fashion under Patrick Wadge.

The 13-8 favourite had mixed it with the elite in a Class 2 contest at Doncaster last time and made no mistake back in a Class 3 when slamming Irish raider Ballycoose by ten lengths.

Ballycoose was trying to give Stuart Crawford and Daryl Jacob a swift double after they won the preceding maiden hurdle with Blue D'Enfer, but the winner moved up a gear after the third-last.

The in-form Lucinda Russell may have Aintree in mind for the likeable grey, who suggested he could be suited to that course by making the running around a left-handed track to register a second win over fences.

Wadge and Russell doubled up when Derryhassen Paddy landed the bumper.

Night In Venice sails home

Saturday's Eider Chase winning jockey Henry Brooke kept in the groove when steering Night In Venice to a first career victory in the opening 2m4½f handicap chase.

The 100-30 chance, who was getting off the mark at the 16th attempt, jumped better than favourite Travail D'Orfevre in the straight to score for Donald Whillans and consign the runner-up to second spot for the fourth time running.

Brooke, who was scoring on his only ride on the card, told Racing TV: "Night In Milan is improving. He was doing too much with me over three miles at Carlisle last time which caught him out. Donald talked about dropping him back in trip in this and it's worked out nicely."

