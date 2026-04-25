Dream Composer ends 20-month losing streak on first start for Tony Carroll in the Ripon Silver Sprint Trophy

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Dream Composer orchestrated an end to his 20-month losing run when scoring on his first start for Tony Carroll in the Ripon Silver Sprint Trophy.

Previously trained by James Evans, for whom he had won ten times, the eight-year-old had gone 14 runs without success and was moved to Carroll's yard ahead of his 64th career start.

The trainer's new recruit made an immediate impact when Myla Coppins used her 7lb claim to good effect to record her tenth winner, holding off the 12-year-old Copper Knight by three-quarters of a length.

Coppins told Sky Sports Racing: "What a horse to get my tenth win on. I can't thank the owners and Tony enough for putting me on him. The change in yards has helped freshen him up.

"When I found out I was going to be riding him I rang my mum straight away to say, 'I can't believe I'm on this horse.'

"The race went to plan and I was told to kick early on him and he kept on galloping. I thought maybe I would get caught but he kept going."

Treasure found

Treasure Islands broke his maiden at the fifth attempt to win the 2m handicap for Tim Easterby at odds of 10-1.

The four-year-old has an eye-catching pedigree, being by Kingman and out of a Breeders' Cup-winning mare, and was purchased by owner Martyn Macleod from Godolphin for 22,000gns last July.

His best prior effort had come two starts earlier when fourth at Southwell, but after an eighth-place finish on his handicap debut last time out a change of tactics proved shrewd as he made all to win by a length.

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