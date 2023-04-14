Dramatic finish sees two leaders crash out at the last leaving 16-1 shot to pick up the pieces

It's Maisy was gifted victory in the opening novice hurdle at Sedgefield () after a dramatic incident at the final flight between the wide-margin leaders Rambo T and Blue Fin.

The leading pair were well clear of the Sue Smith-trained runner approaching the last, only for Rambo T to jink left into the rail, sending rider Fergus Gregory into the path of Blue Fin and Sean Quinlan.

While Rambo T jumped the final fight without his rider, Blue Fin was carried out and unseated Quinlan several strides later, leaving 16-1 chance It's Maisy to pick up the prize after being 22 lengths behind at previous jump.

'I think I put the lottery on that'

The 200-1 shot Bilboa River claimed second as the only other finisher in the race and all jockeys and riders were reported fine after the incident.

"I think that's more than luck, I think I put the lottery on that," winning rider Ross Chapman told Sky Sports Racing. "You could see from the top of the hill they were just getting a bit tight and I was just lucky to get around to be honest.

"She's very small and there's not much to her, she doesn't take her racing too well and just needs a little bit of time. It's soft out there, so she just struggled from halfway round the back, but we got round."

How the incident unfolded

Rambo T (left) approaches the final flight alongside Blue Fin Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Rambo T jinks left into the rail and the path of Blue Fin Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Blue Fin is pushed out of the way as Fergus Gregory crashes through the rail Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Sean Quinlan is eventually unseated from Blue Fin, leaving It's Maisy to score Credit: Sky Sports Racing

A stewards' inquiry was held over the incident between Rambo T and Blue Fin but the interference was ruled accidental and no riders were penalised.

It's Maisy, who finished 34 lengths clear of her only other rival, claimed her first success from four starts and became Sue Smith's second winner on the bounce following success with Burrows Hall at Carlisle on Saturday.

