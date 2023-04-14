Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:10 Sedgefield

Dramatic finish sees two leaders crash out at the last leaving 16-1 shot to pick up the pieces

Blue Fin is pushed out of the way as Fergus Gregory crashes through the rail
It's Maisy was handed victory following a dramatic incident in Sedgefield's opening race on FridayCredit: Sky Sports Racing
It's Maisy was gifted victory in the opening novice hurdle at Sedgefield (2.10) after a dramatic incident at the final flight between the wide-margin leaders Rambo T and Blue Fin.

The leading pair were well clear of the Sue Smith-trained runner approaching the last, only for Rambo T to jink left into the rail, sending rider Fergus Gregory into the path of Blue Fin and Sean Quinlan.

While Rambo T jumped the final fight without his rider, Blue Fin was carried out and unseated Quinlan several strides later, leaving 16-1 chance It's Maisy to pick up the prize after being 22 lengths behind at previous jump.

'I think I put the lottery on that'

The 200-1 shot Bilboa River claimed second as the only other finisher in the race and all jockeys and riders were reported fine after the incident.

"I think that's more than luck, I think I put the lottery on that," winning rider Ross Chapman told Sky Sports Racing. "You could see from the top of the hill they were just getting a bit tight and I was just lucky to get around to be honest.

"She's very small and there's not much to her, she doesn't take her racing too well and just needs a little bit of time. It's soft out there, so she just struggled from halfway round the back, but we got round."

How the incident unfolded

Rambo T (left) approaches the final flight alongside Blue Fin
Rambo T (left) approaches the final flight alongside Blue FinCredit: Sky Sports Racing
Rambo T jinks left into the rail and the path of Blue Fin
Rambo T jinks left into the rail and the path of Blue FinCredit: Sky Sports Racing
Blue Fin is pushed out of the way as Fergus Gregory crashes through the rail
Blue Fin is pushed out of the way as Fergus Gregory crashes through the railCredit: Sky Sports Racing
Sean Quinlan is eventually unseated from Blue Fin to leave It's Maisy the winner
Sean Quinlan is eventually unseated from Blue Fin, leaving It's Maisy to scoreCredit: Sky Sports Racing

A stewards' inquiry was held over the incident between Rambo T and Blue Fin but the interference was ruled accidental and no riders were penalised.

It's Maisy, who finished 34 lengths clear of her only other rival, claimed her first success from four starts and became Sue Smith's second winner on the bounce following success with Burrows Hall at Carlisle on Saturday.

Catherine MacraeReporter
Published on 14 April 2023Last updated 15:19, 14 April 2023
