Drama at Leicester as £5,800 matched on beaten 1.01 shot

Leicester's 1m7½f claiming hurdle produced one of the shocks of the day as Iddergem threw away victory having hit the basement odds of 1.01 on the Betfair Exchange.

A total of £5,804 was matched on the eight-year-old when victory seemed inevitable as his sole challenger, and Olly Murphy-trained stablemate Swinging London, fell at the last, with Parikarma seven lengths behind.

Yet the leader idled in the closing stages and Parikarma, who also had to negotiate a path around the faller, made giant strides late on to record a remarkable victory by a neck under conditional Rob Hargreaves.

Parikarma hit 190 on the Betfair Exchange, with £2 matched.

"I thought our chance had gone," Hargreaves told Racing TV. "She was going okay until it happened and that's when they quickened away from her. Lucky for us the horse in front got a bit lonely and she kept trying."

Hargreaves felt the fall of Swinging London was crucial to the surprise success, as his presence would have ensured the runner-up did not slow down in the closing stages.

He added: "Thankfully things happened but credit to her as she kept trying and ran all the way through to the line."

The Gary Moore-trained Parikarma was sent off 5-4 favourite as he stepped down in class following a midfield effort at Newbury over Christmas.

