Double centurion! Champion jockey Sean Bowen sets a new personal best as he rides his 200th winner of the season

Reigning champion jockey Sean Bowen reached 200 winners in a season for the first time, fittingly in West Wales, when Harbour Island sank the opposition in the 2m4f novice hurdle.

The evens favourite looked to be the Pembrokeshire-born jockey's best chance among his five rides on the seven-race card, and so it proved when he steered the seven-year-old home for his boss Olly Murphy.

Bowen had moved within touching distance of a first double-hundred with two winners at Huntingdon on Thursday and, after two losers here, struck on his third mount in devastating fashion, Harbour Island forging clear on the run-in to beat market rival Rathkenny by eight lengths.

Bowen told Sky Sports Racing: "It's nice to get to 200 winners for the first time, and Harbour Island has been a lucky horse for me. He was the last leg of my first five-timer.

"It's good to do it for Grahame and Diana Whateley, who are big supporters of the yard."

He added: "It's a long way home in this ground, so I didn't want to get there too soon, but he's growing up all the time and will make a nice chaser next season."

Diana Whateley said: "We're absolutely delighted with that, and we love coming to Ffos Las. It's fantastic for Seanie and also for Olly."

Bowen, who registered 180 winners when landing the jockeys' championship for the first time last year, becomes the first jockey to reach the 200 mark in a season since Brian Hughes rode 204 winners in 2021-22, with Tony McCoy still holding the record with 289 in the 2001-02 season. McCoy has been the fastest to 200 winners in a season, achieving the feat on Chicuelo at Ascot in December of the 2002-03 campaign.

