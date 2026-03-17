Dont Go Yet resurgent as the 12-year-old gains his first win since 2023 for Eddie Cawley

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Eddie Cawley landed the 2m handicap hurdle with 12-year-old veteran Dont Go Yet Credit: Lorraine O'Sullivan (racingpost.com/photos)

Dont Go Yet surged back to form to land the 2m handicap hurdle by six and a half lengths under Sarah Kavanagh.

The 12-year-old, who was scoring for the first time since 2023, took advantage of an 8lb lower mark over hurdles following some poor recent efforts over fences to strike for owner-trainer Eddie Cawley.

It was a seventh career win for Kavanagh, who took out her licence in 2017. She told Racing TV: “Eddie has been very good to me and given me plenty of opportunities. I can’t thank him enough."

Fyffe flying

Fresh from his maiden Cheltenham Festival victory with Supremely West last week, owner Jimmy Fyffe added another first when Westoftignes won the 2m novice handicap hurdle.

It was a first win at Wexford in as many runs for the owner, as the John McConnell-trained seven-year-old ran out a ready winner at odds of 9-2 under Alex Harvey.

McConnell told Racing TV: “It was brilliant for Jimmy to get off the mark at Cheltenham last week. He’s one of the biggest owners in the game now, so to train for him is great.”

Machine motors home

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Minella Machine was beaten eight lengths on his rules debut, but that defeat looks decent now given it came at the hands of Champion Bumper winner The Mourne Rambler.

The Robcour-owned Minella Machine stretched clear under John Gleeson to justify odds of 4-5 in the 2m bumper.

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