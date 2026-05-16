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Reportstoday
15:55 Bangor-on-Dee

Emotional day for Donald McCain as trainer saddles 250th course winner following death of his mother Beryl

Donald McCain (right) is presented with a framed cloth following his 250th course win at Bangor
Donald McCain (right) is presented with a framed cloth following his 250th course win at Bangor
Play7 ran
15:55 Bangor-on-DeeChase Turf, Handicap
Distance: 2m 1½fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Grain d'Oudairies
    9/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Obsessedwithyou
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Homme Public
    5/1
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Donald McCain celebrated a poignant winner in the feature 2m1½f handicap chase as Grain D'Oudairies gave the trainer his 250th winner at the course. 

It was an emotional day for McCain, who lost his mother Beryl in the early hours of the morning, with a minute's silence held in her honour before racing. She was a popular figure in the Red Rum story, with her husband Ginger training the legendary chaser to three Grand National successes in the 1970s.


Grain D'Oudairies was a first winner for Harry Cobden since his official tenure as retained rider to owner JP McManus, with the jockey opting for patient tactics before challenging Obsessedwithyou at the final fence and going on to score by a length.

Rolls Roysse

Roysse sprung a 33-1 shock in the 2m½f handicap hurdle, picking up strongly from the rear to win by four and a quarter lengths under 7lb claimer Beau Morgan.

The strong-travelling seven-year-old had been frustrating for Ben Pauling as he has proved hard to win with since landing a bumper and hurdle earlier in his career. However, he was registering a third success here, having been tried at Graded level and over fences in the past. 

"He took a fall at Newbury and became hard work from then on, but he's always been a nice horse," Pauling said. "Hopefully that will bolster his confidence to go forward. He's got an engine, it's just about him having the confidence to deliver.

"Beau's ride will not be given the credit it deserves – it was a first-class ride."

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15:55 Bangor-on-DeePlay
Bangor-On-Dee Grand Wynnstay Handicap Chase (GBB Race)7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Grain d'Oudairies
    9/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Obsessedwithyou
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Homme Public
    5/1
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