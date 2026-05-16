Did we see an Arkle contender at Wexford on Saturday? Workahead makes flawless winning debut over fences

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Workahead got his career back on track with a stylish winning debut over fences in the 2m novice chase under Darragh O’Keeffe.

Sent off only 15-2 for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle won by Kopek Des Bordes last year, things haven’t exactly gone according to plan for Workahead since then but he always looked as though his best days would come over fences and so it looks like proving.

The Willie Mullins-trained Supersundae already had a runaway chasing success to his name at Kilbeggan and boasted a mark of 140, while the Ciaran Murphy-trained Wild Bill Hickok looked smart last time and was backed into 11-4 at the off.

But this was all about Workahead , who looked a real pro over his fences and he quickened up smartly to put seven and a half lengths between himself and Supersundae.

Next up for Workahead could be the graded novice chase at Roscommon in a few weeks’ time, although winning trainer Henry de Bromhead is keen to give him a break at some stage, too.

The Knockeen camp went on the complete a double in the bumper thanks to The Besty Woman .

There was plenty of money for The Besty Woman beforehand as she was freely available at 3-1 in the morning but the support was relentless and she went off 6-4 favourite in the hands of John Gleeson before duly obliging by a length-and-a-quarter from Gortnaclea Castle.

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