'Very exciting' Diamond Necklace sparkles in French 1,000 Guineas as Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore bounce back

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Aidan O'Brien ended a 25-year wait for success in the Emirates Poule d'Essai Des Pouliches when the unbeaten Diamond Necklace sprinkled stardust on the fillies' Classic at Longchamp.

In the driving rain in Paris, Ryan Moore grabbed the inside rail at the cutaway in the home straight and Diamond Necklace, sent off a red-hot favourite, could be called the winner a long way out, with The Last Dance and Green Spirit running on to complete the places.

O'Brien, whose only previous win in the Pouliches came in 2001 with Rose Gypsy, registered a 1,000 Guineas double following the success of True Love at Newmarket a week earlier.

The trainer suffered a rare reversal this week when Puerto Rico was only fourth in the preceding Poulains, but he bounced back quickly from that disappointment as Diamond Necklace extended her perfect record to four.

Leopardstown Derby trial:

Derby hopeful Pierre Bonnard beaten again as Joseph O'Brien runner nabs odds-on favourite late in photo-finish thriller

She had signed off last year as one of Europe's top juvenile fillies with victory against many of these rivals in the Prix Marcel Boussac and maintained that advantage on her first start as a three-year-old.

"I'm delighted, Ryan gave a brilliant ride," said O'Brien. "She's like her dad [St Mark's Basilica] as she has improved from two to three. She was very classy last year and she's got a lot of natural ability. She went through the race very easily and handled the ground very well."

Paddy Power cut Diamond Necklace to 5-1 (from 8) for next month's Betfred Oaks and O'Brien said she was likely to go for another Classic.

"We had it in our heads she'd be a filly for either the Prix de Diane or the Oaks," he said. "We thought she could go up to a mile and a quarter [Prix de Diane trip] and could even go further, so she's very exciting."

Diamond Necklace was also cut to 4-1 (from 6) for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and 12-1 (from 20) for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe by Paddy Power.

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