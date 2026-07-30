'It was very easy really' - Diamond Necklace dazzles on the Downs to extend her unbeaten record to six

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If Bow Echo had to overcome difficulties to keep his unbeaten record at Glorious Goodwood, it could hardly have been more simple for Diamond Necklace to do the same in the Qatar Nassau Stakes.

“It was very easy really,” Ryan Moore said afterwards, his pithy summary perfectly covering how little doubt there was that Diamond Necklace would add to her Group 1 victories in the Prix Marcel Boussac, Poule d’Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane.

As pacemaker Moments Of Joy went forward, Diamond Necklace’s chief market rival Friendly Soul tucked in behind the leader and the odds-on favourite tracked along in third.

At the cutaway, with two furlongs to go, Friendly Soul moved into the lead. Moore could not have been less bothered, sitting motionless on his filly and waiting for his moment to push on and seal the deal.

Under a hands-and-heels ride, Diamond Necklace took over in front and was punched out to score, Moore saying afterwards that her idleness in front was as much the reason for doing so as anything.

Ryan Moore: "It’s the best she's felt and she’s improving with her racing" Credit: Getty Images

Moore said: "She was very confident today. It’s the best she's felt and she’s improving with her racing. She's up in her weight and is clearly thriving.

"She’s a proper racing machine. She gives you a classy feel. Her father [St Mark's Basilica] had a very good turn of foot and that’s evident in her."

For Aidan O'Brien, who was winning a 14th Group 1 of the season, Diamond Necklace's victory opened up a slew of options, although whether they include the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is uncertain.

"She was getting heavy this filly and I was a bit worried," he said. "[Her riders] were happy she was stronger rather than heavy. She’s a very special filly I’d say.

"She’s slowly moving up. What she does next – she could go to York, to an Arc trial or to France for the Prix Rothschild. Constitution [River] goes for the Juddmonte International, and Minnie Hauk may come back for the Yorkshire Oaks. Whether this filly needs to go to a mile and a half, I’m not sure."

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