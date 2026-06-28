Dermot Weld dreaming of Breeders' Cup glory and thinks he has the horse to deliver it in the 'very smart' Purview

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Dermot Weld has big plans for Purview and is working back from the Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland with the classy colt, who made it two from two for the season in the Group 3 Dubai Duty Free International Stakes.

Purview is entered in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and the Irish Champion Stakes could be on the agenda as well, but Weld gave the impression the ultimate aim is most definitely an autumn trip to Kentucky.

It was at Keeneland where Weld and Colin Keane teamed up to win the Breeders' Cup Turf in 2020 with Tarnawa and the legendary trainer is keen on a return visit as he feels Purview is the perfect type for the track.

Weld said: “Colin and I were fortunate enough a few years ago to win the Breeders' Cup Turf and it’s back where we were successful. I think he could be a horse for that race.

"Colin rode him right up on the pace, so he’s a horse who'll handle Keeneland very well. He’s a very smart colt and I still think we've more to come.

"He was very impressive when he won here on Guineas day and he did it nicely today. He idled when he was in front and I think he’ll be a lovely horse as the year progresses."

Glorious Gossey

Big Gossey has celebrity status at the Curragh and didn't let down his adoring fans, landing his tenth course win in the Listed Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Dash Stakes.

It was the 12th victory of his career and the evergreen nine-year-old looked better than ever in taking the €100,000 event under Billy Lee.

Big Gossey delights his fans with victory in the Listed Dash Stakes under Billy Lee Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Winning trainer Charles O'Brien said: "He’s becoming sort of a cult figure around here. I walk into the racecourse and people are coming up to me wishing me well. ‘God he’s great, I hope he wins again’, that sort of thing. He’s got his own little fanbase."

Magic Mulvany

It has been some season for Mick Mulvany, who sent over his first Royal Ascot runner this month, and there was more cause for celebration when 25-1 outsider Genesis landed the €100,000 Dubai Duty Free Rockingham Handicap under Wesley Joyce.

Genesis and Wesley Joyce win the Rockingham Handicap by a neck at 25-1 Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Mulvany said: "I know he’s a very fast horse, I’ve always said that. He’s had bits of problems with his wind and has had a couple of jobs done on him. It seems to be working this year.

"He's very pacy at home and that’s why I said I’d bring him back to five furlongs. We tried him at Cork last time – it was his first time over the trip this year – and I’d say it was a shock to the system.

"Before this, we’ve been riding him to try to get home, but today I said to Wesley to go out there and ride him from the front. He did everything he was asked.

"The Curragh has been very lucky for us and we’ve nailed a few big handicaps."

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