Derek Fox back with a bang as Inis Oirr makes all to land the Edinburgh National for Lucinda Russell

Derek Fox was successful on his first ride back from a shoulder injury when making all on Inis Oirr to land the Edinburgh National.

Fox had been absent since injuring his shoulder when his mount, Clovis Boy, slipped up at Ayr on January 2. Fox missed a host of high-profile rides including Ahoy Senor at Cheltenham on Trials day, but the dual Grand National-winning jockey added another marathon contest to his collection when helping Inis Oirr justify 9-2 favouritism.

Fox jumped off in front on Inis Oirr in the 3m7½f contest and stayed there to beat Enrilo by 21 lengths and end Lucinda Russell's 29-day wait for a winner.

It was a second victory in the £100,000 feature event for Russell, who also landed the race in 2021 with subsequent Scottish Grand National winner Mighty Thunder.

Tonic for Nicholls

Shortly after losing Hermes Allen at Sandown, Paul Nicholls landed the Scottish County Handicap Hurdle with Afadil .

Available at 11-2 on Saturday morning, the five-year-old was backed into 100-30 favouritism and showed a smart turn of foot under Freddie Gingell to see off Zanndabad.

It was the third time since 2017 that the 1m7½f contest had gone the way of Nicholls, who said: "That was a timely tonic after losing Hermes Allen as you can imagine.

"Afadil enjoyed the ground and was given a great ride by Freddie. He'll have an entry in the County Hurdle but perhaps the conditional jockeys' race at Aintree might be the race for him."

Sands sinks opposition

Marble Sands failed to complete behind Il Est Francais in Grade 1 company when last seen, but the eight-year-old appreciated the ease in grade to record his second success over fences in the opening 2m4½f novice handicap chase.

