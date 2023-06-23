'You don't know how good he could be' - Derby runner-up King Of Steel demolishes rivals in King Edward VII Stakes

Derby runner-up King Of Steel produced a power-packed finish to come from last to first in the King Edward VII Stakes and hand owners Amo Racing a second Royal Ascot winner of the week.

A 66-1 second in the Epsom Classic last time, King Of Steel went one better here under a patient ride from Kevin Stott, who produced the son of Wootton Bassett down the outside in the final furlong.

He drifted right across to the rail and in a matter of strides put the race to bed, with Continuous three and a half lengths back in second and Artistic Star a further two and a half lengths back in third.

Stott, who was riding his third winner at Royal Ascot, said: "I was nervous, I'm not going to lie. There's obviously a bit of pressure, of course there is, finishing second in a Derby and then you have to go and prove the next time that it wasn't just a fluke.

King Of Steel (Kevin Stott) wins the King Edward VII Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

"This is a very good horse. We didn't go very quick, he was a bit keen and I couldn't really get him to drop the bit until halfway, but in a matter of strides we were in front and he was just lengthening."

King Of Steel was cut to 6-1 (from 10-1) for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot next month, but Stott believes he would have no problem at a shorter trip and is hopeful he could prove even better if kept in training next year.

"He could easily go back to ten furlongs," Stott added. "He's got plenty of speed and he's so quick on his feet for such a big horse. Next year, if he stays in training hopefully and fills into this big frame, you don't know how good he could be.

"It's very exciting for me personally and for Kia [Joorabchian, owner] to have such a nice horse. I know where this horse could probably take me. It's in the good races where you want to be when you're a jockey."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.