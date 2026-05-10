Derby hopeful Pierre Bonnard beaten again as Joseph O'Brien runner nabs odds-on favourite late in photo-finish thriller

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James J Braddock dramatically enhanced his Classic claims when denying Pierre Bonnard in a thrilling finish to the Leopardstown Derby Trial.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained three-year-old finished in front of Pierre Bonnard when fifth in last month's Ballysax Stakes, and he confirmed that form when snatching victory on the line.

While runner-up, it was another underwhelming run from the Aidan O'Brien-trained Pierre Bonnard, who made heavy weather of passing stablemate Endorsement in the home straight before James J Braddock came with his flying finish.

Winning rider Dylan Browne McMonagle told Racing TV: "He's a horse that's improving and I think there's more to come from him. He did well to win as the others got a few lengths on him at the bottom of the straight. You'd really like the way he hit the line hard and I'm sure he'll only get better when he goes up in trip."

James J Braddock holds a Betfred Derby entry and he was cut to 25-1 (from 100) for the Classic by Paddy Power. O'Brien will now consider sending him to Epsom on June 6.

He said: "We didn't expect him to win, but thought he'd run a good race and he would work towards the King Edward VII Stakes. He obviously came into it a bit more forward than we expected.

"Dylan said he'll love going over a mile and a half and we've got to consider all our options now, which is Epsom or Royal Ascot. It's an exciting conversation to have."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

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