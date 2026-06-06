Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini declared a post-race non-runner after stalls drama - leading to major Rule 4 deduction on winning bets

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The betting market on the Derby was thrown into chaos some 20 minutes after the race when long-time favourite Benvenuto Cellini was ruled to have been a non-runner.

He had topped the betting for the race ever since his Chester Vase success last month and retained that position despite drifting as the rain fell, being returned at 3-1 on the off.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt missed the break under Ryan Moore and was never able to reach a challenging position, eventually finishing tenth.

But the stewards then held an inquiry to look into whether he had a fair start. Overhead television footage appeared to show that his near hind leg was on the shelf in the stalls when the gates opened and he was deemed a non-runner.

That meant bets placed on Benvenuto Cellini after declarations on Wednesday were refunded and those placed on the winner Christmas Day were subject to a Rule 4 deduction of 25p in the pound.

Ryan Moore returns to the weighing room after the Derby Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Explaining the decision, BHA head of stewarding Shaun Parker said: "Soon after the horses had left the starting gates we were notified that the favourite had his left hind leg on the running board just before the start was affected, which resulted in him not being able to jump on terms with the field, he was standing on three legs when the stalls opened.

"We then considered the fact that in terms of our rules he had been denied a fair start. Having got evidence from Ryan Moore that he wanted to go forward with the horse, we noted that he was very slowly into stride and was second-last shortly after the start and was really on the back foot from the start. His race had basically in our view been negatively affected.

"On that basis. In terms of rule H6 we can then declare a horse a non-runner."

The rule was brought in after Harry Angel lost his chance in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2018 when he became upset in the starting stalls, got a hind leg trapped over the gate's running board, and completely missed the break when the gates opened.



The relevant part of Rule H6 states that the stewards may declare a horse a non-runner where, in a race started from starting stalls, a horse is denied a fair start, and its chances are materially affected if a horse is in such a position as to be denied the opportunity of starting on equal terms.

But former champion jockey Richard Hughes disagreed with the stewards' verdict.

He posted on X: "What a terrible decision on making the favourite of the Derby a non-runner. If he won by five lengths would they make him a non-runner? Who is running our sport making these simple decisions?"

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