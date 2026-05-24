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Reportstoday
16:03 Uttoxeter

December Gold Cup star Glengouly bounces back to form with feature chase success

Glengouly and Sean Bowen on their way to December Gold Cup success
Glengouly: back to winning ways for Faye BromleyCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play6 ran
16:03 UttoxeterChase Turf, Handicap
Distance: 2m4fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Glengouly
    11/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Riskintheground
    fav5/6
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Gunsight Ridge
    25/1
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Glengouly had failed to finish a race following his December Gold Cup heroics last year but he made his first completed start since a winning one with victory in the feature Clarke Chase. 

The ten-year-old provided Faye Bramley with her biggest career success when scoring at Cheltenham in December but had seemingly lost his way since, having been pulled up in all four starts between January and April. 

However, he bounced back to winning ways in style with an emphatic win in the 2m4f handicap chase under Ben Jones, who made all on the 11-1 shot to win by 11 lengths. 

"I thoroughly enjoyed myself there," Jones told Sky Sports Racing. "He loves being in the front and he's got a turn of foot – the key with him is not to go too quick and not make it an out-and-out test. I held a little bit up my sleeve, winged four out and three out and gave him a little kick and he fairly operated then. 

"On this kind of ground at that speed, if you start taking them back you're just going to miscommunicate, but he's been around the block to know where to put his feet. I was just sitting on board."

Sir Galahad goes clear

Sean Bowen, who rode Glengouly to victory in the December Gold Cup, may have been out of luck in the Clarke Chase but he was among the winners earlier on the card on Sir Galahad.

The five-year-old landed the 2m4f handicap hurdle by 11 lengths before Bowen and trainer Olly Murphy teamed up again to win the 2m handicap hurdle with Vocito.

Read more:

Precise roars back to her best for Wayne Lordan in Ballydoyle one-two ahead of Ryan Moore on True Love 

'He may just be coming into his own'- Kieran Shoemark and Ed Walker enjoy Group 1 glory in the Tattersalls Gold Cup with Almaqam 

Derby betting descends into chaos with confusion over Constitution River target following significant market move 

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16:03 UttoxeterPlay
Clarke Chase (A Handicap Chase) (For The Sir Stanley And Lady Clarke Challenge Trophy) (GBB Race)6 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Glengouly
    11/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Riskintheground
    fav5/6
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Gunsight Ridge
    25/1
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