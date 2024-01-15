Deborah Cole continues hot streak as Imac Wood lands feature handicap chase

West Midlands trainer Deborah Cole thinks Imac Wood is "a bit special" and he proved her right when landing the feature 2m5f handicap chase under a confident ride from Chris Ward.

Cole's well-backed market leader put it over his rivals headed by long-time leader Ballybeen, who jumped left-handed and let the winner sneak up the rail turning for home.

The victory was the second win on the bounce for Cole and an immediate repayment on a recent investment at her yard at Knowle, which houses 18 horses.

She said: "We've just had a new all-weather track put down which stretches a mile. It goes well with our other sand facility and it is already paying off.

"Imac Wood is a bit special, as we saw today, and he did that very nicely. There are no firm plans for him. We'll give him four weeks between his races and then he'll tell us when he's ready to go again."

Crystal clear

Tom Bellamy scored on his sole ride when Crystal Moon defied top weight to land the 3m1f handicap chase for Alan King.

The 11-2 chance warmed to his task and was in prime position rounding the home turn to sneak through and go clear of front-runner Glance From Clover on the run-in.

Crystal Moon was backing up a recent third on his return to action at Doncaster and the seven-year-old could have more to give.

Bellamy said: "It was one of those 0-100s where everyone was getting in each other's way early doors, but the further he went the better he went."

