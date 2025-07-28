'Michael is looking down on us' - poignant scenes at Galway as Alan O'Sullivan takes opening night feature on Filey Bay

Alan O'Sullivan charted a daring passage to traverse his way through from the rear of a congested field to secure a poignant victory in the opening night feature aboard the well-backed JP McManus-owned Filey Bay for Emmet Mullins.

Less than six months after the tragic death of his immensely popular brother Michael following a fall at Thurles, an emotional O'Sullivan returned to an outpouring of goodwill after the €110,000 Connacht Hotel Qualified Riders' Handicap. In another remarkable example of the decency of the O'Sullivans, the 22-year-old college student's first words were for the O'Grady family following the death of Edward O'Grady, and all of the riders on the night wore a black armband in memory of the late trainer.

On the day he buried his eldest son last February, William O'Sullivan's incredible eulogy included a few words about how Michael would want the family to support Alan's pursuits and "find joy in his achievements". Hopefully they will have found some solace here, then, and Alan felt his much-missed brother was looking down on him as he somehow negotiated his way through the bedlam of the 20-runner handicap to guide Filey Bay to victory.

"Unbelievable to win it," he said. "First of all, sympathies to the O'Grady family. I never had the privilege of riding for Mr O'Grady, but he was a great trainer and did a lot of good for the sport."

Of his run through on Filey Bay, who was backed from 20-1 into 7-1 on just his second start in nearly two years, O'Sullivan felt he had a little help from above. In the end, they won by nearly five lengths from Mon Coeur, but it wasn't as straightforward as all that.

"I half missed the break, but it nearly helped me," he reflected of what was his first ride in the McManus silks. "He can be quite keen but he settled like a dream and I got the gaps up the inner – and I don't think that was a coincidence, to be honest.

"Michael is looking down on us since the day he left us. It feels wrong to say it, but I just have so much confidence now, knowing he is looking down on me. To do this for him, I think he would be proud."

Mullins, who first won the 2m1f event with Teed Up in 2023, is the long-term partner of the O'Sullivans' first cousin Maxine, so this was a touching moment for him as well.

"It was meant to be," he said. "I'm kind of lost for words now. It's just magic. It's Michael's saddle as well. He rode a few times for me here, we hit the crossbar twice, and Alan steadied the ship. Alan was keen to ride him and I was keen to claim off him too – and with 7lb claimers there's no need to look any further than Alan. The whole day and the whole scenario, it's magic."

Too Bossy For Us, who was sent off favourite for the winning trainer's uncle Willie, failed to figure, with Ragmans Corner and Dawn Rising filling the minor places.

Crockett a cracker

There was a sense of deja vu in the opening 2m½f novice hurdle of the Galway festival when Davy Crockett , a son of the great mare Annie Power, emulated his half-brother and subsequent dual Grade 1 winner Mystical Power by justifying 1-2 favouritism in the JP McManus silks for Willie Mullins.

Ridden by Mark Walsh, Davy Crockett travelled powerfully in third before a shuddering error at the penultimate flight curbed his momentum. He soon recovered, however, and powered alongside Mick Collins approaching the last.

He flew the final flight and surged to the front in excellent style. A Punchestown bumper winner last month, it was the four-year-old's first effort over hurdles and Mullins was impressed.

"I was happy with how efficient he was except for the mistake at the second-last," he said. "For a horse having his first run over hurdles and the second run of his career, I was very pleased. We'll just keep going down the novice hurdle route and hopefully he might make up into a Royal Bond horse.

"He's not big and he's more a hurdle horse than a chasing type. He jumps well and has gears."

Constitution thrill

Constitution River landed the 7f maiden in the style a 1-5 favourite should, thundering an impressive three and three-quarter lengths clear of newcomer Spangled Sands under Wayne Lordan for Aidan O'Brien.

The Wootton Bassett colt was a narrow second behind Distant Storm at Newmarket on his debut this month and made no mistake second time out to give Ballydoyle successive winners in the race after Rock Of Cashel scored last year.

The winner was unchanged at 33-1 for next year's 2,000 Guineas with Paddy Power, and remained a 20-1 shot for the Derby.

Loughnane scales Everest

There was a dream success for local boy David Loughnane who ticked a special item off his bucket list when saddling It'sneverjustone to land the 7f handicap under Declan McDonogh.

Born and raised in Galway, Loughnane has enjoyed plenty of success since moving to England, sending out over 300 winners from his North Shropshire base since taking out his licence nine years ago and despite multiple Listed and Group victories, as well as a Royal Ascot winner, few will rival this one for significance.

The three-year-old went off a 12-1 shot after landing a handicap at Ffos Las a month ago and was welcomed in by the enthusiastic Fox And Hound syndicate after McDonagh guided him to a two-and-a-half-length triumph.

"This place has been my Everest for a long time," said an elated Loughnane. "After Ffos Las, I rang the boys and told them we have to go to Galway with this horse. They all landed in Knock this morning at 10am and we were worried about the draw.

"Declan said to forget about the draw and that if he's good enough, he's good enough. When he swept around the bend, I thought, 'This can't be happening'. This is magic, it's where I grew up and fell in love with racing."

Jerrari powers home

The Jessica Harrington team got on the board at Ballybrit in the 2m½f handicap hurdle when the well-bred Jerrari landed his second handicap in succession when following up his Roscommon victory this month off an 8lb higher mark.

The 20-runner field was taken along at a strong gallop by Navy Guitar, but Jerrari's rider Donagh Meyler was always travelling comfortably in the rear and the pair powered into the lead jumping two out before running on well to record a cosy four-length success at odds of 10-1.

"He's always promised a lot but was quite disappointing during the winter months," said assistant trainer Kate Harrington. "He won at Roscommon and we always thought he could keep improving if he got his head in front.

"He's from the great family of Jezki and is out of a full sister to Jett. Fair play to the McGrath family, they've bred a lot of very good horses."

Crowds were up eight per cent on day one of the Galway Races with 18,472 racegoers compared to 17,074 last year.

