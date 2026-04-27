'David thought he was the better one' - trainer sends out three runners but 40-1 shot proves the best

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David Evans saddled three runners in the 5½f maiden, but it was 40-1 outsider Dandyman Dan who landed the spoils for a trainer confident he was the best of the bunch.

The 38,000gns son of Dandy Man was making his debut for Evans, who also saddled 12-1 newcomer Undercover Affair and Downloadmylife, a 20-1 runner having his second start.

Slowly away from the stalls, Dandyman Dan showed signs of greenness but got his head down when it mattered a furlong out to beat the 11-8 favourite Leucothea by a length and a quarter under Pat Cosgrave. Evans' other two runners were unplaced.

"I was surprised he was 40-1," the rider told Sky Sports Racing. "David thought he was the better one. It was hard work because he did a lot of things wrong, but got things right in the middle part of the race. There are plenty of things for a young horse to take in, and I think there's a lot more improvement to come."

Welcome winner

Solar Edge held on to win the 5f handicap and get his trainer Christopher Mason back in the winner’s enclosure for the first time this year.

The four-year-old had not been seen for 145 days, which proved no issue as he made all and gamely denied the challenge of The Thames Boatman to win by a nose under Gina Mangan.

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