David Probert showcases his skills with newcomers again as well-bred Charlie Johnston debutant digs deep

David Probert showed he was the go-to man for quality newcomers when 2.8 million guineas purchase Kalidasa scored at the track last Friday and four days later he showcased his skills again when Sindoriyno made a winning debut in the 1m½f maiden.

The Charlie Johnston-trained 9-4 chance came from off the pace to nail market rival Pagliacci in the shadow of the stands and could well prosper further over longer trips when the turf season gets going in March.

Probert said: “He was still quite raw but the penny dropped in the straight and he’s a nice prospect going forward. He’s related to Marie’s Diamond so is very well bred.”

Probert was completing a double having steered the Ian Williams-trained Beauzon to victory in the opening 6f handicap.

Rampant Ryan

Rossa Ryan memorably racked up 200 winners for 2023 just before Christmas and moved onto double figures for 2024 when Taxiing pulled rank in the 1m6f handicap.

Ryan had to bide his time on the 11-8 favourite from stall 11 and was done no favours by a stop-start gallop on the David Evans-trained filly, who was scoring on her second British start.

Still out of her ground turning for home, Taxiing produced a smart gear change to collar market rival Black Smoke and had enough up her sleeve to hold the late flourish of Alchemystique.

Ryan, who was marching on at the top of the winter all-weather standings with win number 44, told Sky Sports Racing: “Taxiing did it well from where she was drawn and two miles won’t be a problem for her in time."

Grey horse handicap

The finish of the 1m½f handicap had a look of Newmarket’s grey horse handicap about it as three of that colour fought it out from the home turn, with Inexplicable prevailing from favourite Romanovich under Harry Russell.

