David and Nicola Barron eye big York prize with 'exciting' two-year-old Quillan after he stays unbeaten

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David and Nicola Barron have a valuable prize in their sights for Quillan, the only two-year-old to have run for the stable this season.

Sent off the joint 6-5 favourite for the 5f novice, Quillan was giving 8lb to his fellow market leader but showed his class to remain unbeaten with a one-and-a-quarter-length success under Kaiya Fraser, backing up his debut win.

Nicola Barron said: "It was a good performance. It wasn't quite how I expected it to pan out, I thought there might have been somebody taking us on and giving us a bit of a lead.

"I think he's a nice, exciting two-year-old, so fingers crossed he carries on going the right way."

An £80,000 yearling buy, Quillan holds an entry in the Harry's Half Million by Goffs at the York Ebor festival, which Barron confirmed was his next target and would see him step up to 6f.

"He'll go to York. There's a lot of money this year and it just seems like an obvious one to try. For all he's got a lot of pace, he is quite biddable about it all. On a track like York, and for the prize, you've got to give it a whirl."

Salamanca shines

The James Fanshawe-trained Salamanca City continued her excellent season by recording a third win from four starts in the Bell-Ringer Handicap, landing the biggest prize of her career off a career-high mark of 84.

Outsider wins

Well beaten at odds of 66-1 over a mile on his debut, Master Of Delphi left that form well behind when the outsider of the four-runner 6f maiden powered to a dominant success for John and Sean Quinn.

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