Daryz's half-brother storms back to winning ways - and the Aga Khan Studs and Francis Graffard have loftier targets in sight

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Daryzan took another step towards following in his exceptional half-brother Daryz's footsteps to the top with an effortless win in a 1m2f conditions event at Chantilly on Wednesday.

The exceptionally bred three-year-old headed into the Prix de l'Aire Cantilienne aiming to get back to winning ways, having shaped with promise when seventh behind Constitution River in the Prix du Jockey Club .

Sent off the 1-7 favourite, he did so with ease when cruising past his rivals in the closing stages under a motionless Mickael Barzalona. He took his record to two wins from three starts, having registered a stunning debut win at Saint-Cloud in early May .

Like his Arc-winning half-sibling, Daryzan is bred and owned by the Aga Khan Studs and trained by Francis Graffard. The son of Zarak is out of Group 1-winning mare Daryakana.

Daryzan was left unchanged by Coral at 25-1 for this year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, and his connections want to pitch him back into Group races next.

The Aga Khan Studs' racing manager Nemone Routh, speaking to French racing channel Equidia, said: "He did that very easily and it wasn't much more than an exercise gallop. He wasn't disgraced in the Jockey Club, finishing seventh when he clearly lacked experience.

"He's definitely a stakes horse and time will tell if he's Group 1 level. I think Francis is thinking about the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville in August, and we'll have to see if we take in another intermediate step on the way."

Chantilly's fixture took place in the morning, with France also enduring the heatwave that has engulfed areas of Europe this week.

Read more:

The great gelding debate: is France's move to open up the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to geldings the right one?

Arc to be open to geldings from next year in historic change to Europe's richest race

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