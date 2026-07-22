Darragh O'Keeffe continues scorching early pace in title race as he moves on to 19 winners with Wexford double

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Darragh O'Keeffe made much of the running in last season's Irish jump jockeys' championship, only to be reeled in late by Jack Kennedy, and he is once again setting a scorching pace with a quickfire double in the opening two races taking his tally to 19 already.

O'Keeffe ended last term with 99 winners and is already well on his way to bettering that after keeping his hot streak going on Full Of Life and Sky Lord , both of whom are trained by the in-form Henry de Bromhead.

Full Of Life landed the 1m7½f mares' beginners' chase in gutsy fashion, sticking her neck out in the closing stages to fend off the favourite Future Prospect by a length. She was returned at 7-4.

Sky Lord has some smart form and belatedly opened his account over fences by a wide margin in the 1m7½f beginners' chase.

Killeemore Lad and Coul Dreamer both departed at the last, leaving Sky Lord a massive 70 lengths clear of the only other finisher, Centreofattention.

Sky Lord ran in the 2025 Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, finishing eighth behind Kopek Des Bordes, and looks set to head into handicapping company next over fences.

Enright also at the double

O'Keeffe was not the only jockey in double-winning form as Phillip Enright also scored twice.

Queenofthelodge was an impressive winner of the 2m3f beginners' chase for trainer Sam Curling, while Enright teamed up with Andy Slattery for the success of Ceroc in the 3m½f handicap chase.

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