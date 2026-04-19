Darragh O'Keeffe closes gap to Jack Kennedy as jump jockeys' title race enters final fortnight

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Darragh O'Keeffe's pursuit of Jack Kennedy in the battle to be crowned champion jump jockey will require a big fortnight but the gap was slightly reduced at Tramore on Sunday.

Kennedy, winner of the title in the 2023-24 season, led O'Keeffe by seven victories heading into Sunday's action, with both men boasting a busy book of rides.

However, it was O'Keeffe who got on the scoreboard, winning the 2m maiden hurdle on Polepatrick .

The Henry de Bromhead-trained six-year-old, who finished third on his first start for the yard last month, took it up three out and obliged by 13 lengths as the 13-8 favourite.

O'Keeffe told Racing TV: "He had a nice run last time at Clonmel. I thought he stepped forward from it, and I think he'll step forward from it again today.

"I missed the last with a circuit to go and then winged the two down the side. He hit the line well at Clonmel and I was going to press on nice and early on him today.

"He's starting to mature and hopefully he can progress from that. He's becoming a better ride all the time."

Kenneally treble

The conditionals' title could go down to the wire after Michael Kenneally left with a treble to close the gap on Eoin Staples to two winners.

Kenneally started the card with a win on Crohan Lady , the eight-year-old getting off the mark on her tenth start under rules.

The jockey added to that success when Tedworth claimed the 2m4½f handicap hurdle, before capping a fine afternoon on Spanish Maid in the 1m7½f handicap chase.

Read more:

'We came for the prize-money and we got it' - team Skelton tick off Plumpton as they eye a big end to the jumps season

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