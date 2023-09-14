Darnation follows in footsteps of former Karl Burke star Laurens by justifying favouritism in May Hill

Darnation took her record to 3-4 when justifying favouritism in the Betfred May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

The Newtown Anner Stud Farm homebred joined subsequent top-level winners Laurens, also trained by Karl Burke, and Inspiral on the recent honour roll for this Group 2, with both horses going on to win the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile in their respective two-year-old campaigns.

Clifford Lee's mount settled in third behind the keen front-runner Romanova and quickened to the lead with a furlong and a half to go.

See The Fire looked a likely challenger at that stage but showed greenness in behind the leader, with Darnation finishing her race well for a three-length success. Les Bleus was another four lengths behind See The Fire in third.

Darnation handled soft ground well when winning the May Hill Credit: Edward Whitaker

Lee said on ITV: “She tries hard and loves the soft ground. It was her first try at a mile and she saw the trip out very well. She did everything right.

“She was always doing enough late on and stayed on well through the line. She’s a nice filly and proved that, so hopefully she will keep improving.

“She definitely has a good future and you wouldn’t want to be writing off the Guineas next year.”

Darnation is not entered in the bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket on October 13 but could be supplemented at a cost of £35,000. She was cut to 10-1 second favourite (from 20) for next year's Qipco 1,000 Guineas with Coral and introduced at 20-1 for the 2024 Oaks with Paddy Power.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

