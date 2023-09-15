Danny Tudhope overcomes blindfold mishap to strike on tricky handicapper 'who likes to make life tough'

Danny Tudhope showed all of his talent and experience to capture the feature 7f handicap with the tricky Azano, despite struggling to get the blindfold off after the gates opened.

The seven-year-old was running blind for a few seconds but soon established a clear lead before bravely fending off the late challenge of Mitrosonfire to win by a neck.

"He's a bit of a handful," Tudhope said. "He's stressy and likes to get on with things, everything is 100 miles an hour whether it's walking around or cantering to the start. He makes life a bit tough but if he wasn't like that you'd be worried.

"I couldn't get the blind off him but he jumped anyway because he's very tough and honest. He's very hard to peg back when he gets his own way and today's ground really helped him.

Danny Tudhope quickly dispenses with the blindfold and it did not hinder his chances Credit: Racing TV

"I know him very well, he's been in great form this season and getting placed in good races. I just wanted to get a good start back to seven furlongs today because I knew they'd have to work hard to get to me, so it worked out pretty well."

The victory marked a double for the jockey from his only two rides after Cover Point's success in the opening 5f maiden, and of the juvenile he added: "He's slowly getting better. He's grown up a bit, he's a bit of a cheeky boy, but I thought he did it in nice style today."

Loughnane double

Billy Loughnane may no longer have a claim but it is not stopping the 17-year-old firing in the winners and he added two to his tally with Extraordinaire and I'm Puzzled.

Read these next:

'To do it that way round was pretty extraordinary' - Trueshan bounces back with remarkable display

'That was something special' - 2,000 Guineas the dream for hugely impressive Dancing Gemini

'It was exceptional - she just keeps galloping' - Jim Goldie eyeing possible Cesarewitch bid as Baez lands four-timer

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.