Dan Skelton surpasses £400,000 in prize-money after 50th winner of relentless summer season

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Dan Skelton's relentless start to the new jumps season shows no sign of letting up as Playful Fox took the yard to 50 winners and beyond £400,000 in prize-money before the end of June when taking the 2m½f handicap hurdle.

Skelton, who landed the trainers' championship for the first time last season, did not break the £400,000 prize-money barrier until October last term, but has already surpassed that figure in the first two months of the new campaign.

Playful Fox had last been seen over 2m4f but benefited from the drop back in distance. Despite the four-year-old idling after hitting the front, he kept on well to score by half a length and register his first success under Harry Skelton.

"If things aren't feeling good at the minute, then there's a problem, but the horses are in flying form," the winning rider told Racing TV. "There's plenty to go at, and long may that continue.

"We tried him over two and a half before and I knew he'd stay the two miles quite well. We didn't go very quick, but he was all out at the line, so job done."

Bowen strikes



Sean Bowen made his sole ride on the card a winning one by denying the Skeltons a double when partnering Slack Alice to victory in the 2m6f handicap hurdle.

Trained by Mickey Bowen, the five-year-old mare backed up her latest win at Market Rasen by scoring by a head, denying the rallying challenge of favourite Back To Cali.

Read more:

'He excites me more than anything else' - Gina Mangan thrilled as All Ways Glamorous strikes again

'I thought this would be a shock to his system, but Paddy's got him in good shape' - Patrick Neville's new recruit makes perfect start

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