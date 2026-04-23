Dan Skelton closing in on historic £5 million prize-money milestone following big-race double

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Dan Skelton inched closer in his quest to reach £5 million in prize-money this season after he landed two sizeable pots courtesy of Theonewedreamof and Service Minimum .

The two feature mares' finals had been relocated from Cheltenham and the stablemates took the lion's share of the £50,000 on offer when scoring under Harry Skelton.

Theonewedreamof easily justified the odds in the 3m1½f chase before Service Minimum followed up at 13-8 in the 2m5f handicap hurdle.

The £26,015 earned by each winner puts Skelton just over £50,000 short of the £5m barrier, and the trainer told Racing TV: "We're delighted with both of them. It's a bit less money now, we're ticking away quite nicely. When you get under £100,000 it feels a bit more possible.

"The races have maybe cut up a little because of the ground. I think when they moved from Cheltenham maybe they weren't going to be quite as competitive. That's maybe the way it's panned out, but take nothing away from the Jockey Club and Warwick for taking the races and putting on the same value. Fair play to everybody."

Skelton will be unable to break through the £5m prize-money barrier on Friday with his four runners but he has a host of live chances at Sandown on Saturday, which marks the end of the 2025-26 British jumps season.

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