Reportstoday
15:30 Leopardstown

Seamie Heffernan denies Ballydoyle pair as 50-1 Dallas Star causes huge upset in Ballysax Stakes

Dallas Star and Seamie Heffernan pull clear in the Ballysax Stakes
Dallas Star and Seamie Heffernan pull clear in the Ballysax Stakes at LeopardstownCredit: Patrick McCann
15:30 Leopardstown1m 2f Flat, Group 3
Distance: 1m 2fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Dallas Star
    50/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5The Euphrates
    7/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Illinois
    fav8/11

Seamie Heffernan got the better of his old team at Ballydoyle after he delivered a 50-1 shock in the Ballysax Stakes on Dallas Star

The jockey confirmed last month he was parting ways with Aidan O'Brien after nearly 30 years based at the yard and he enhanced his credentials as a freelance rider with a three-length success on the Amo Racing colt. 

The son of Cloth Of Stars, who was making his stable debut for Adrian Murray and holds an entry for the Irish Derby on June 30, pulled clear of the field and was unable to be caught by Ballydoyle runners The Euphrates and the odds-on Illinois, who claimed second and third respectively. 

"He was weak last year and he's strengthened up well," Heffernan told RacingTV. "He's very uncomplicated and was pretty much a steering job. I ride a bit of work for the boys and they know where they're at and they're not afraid to run their horses in good races if they think they're good horses. It doesn't always pay off but it usually does for them. I'm thankful to them for having my name in the hat for some of these rides. 

On his decision to strike out as a freelancer, he added: "I'm going to miss those good horses and good races, there's no doubt about it, but I made a decision, I'm hungry, I'm fit and I'm enjoying it. I just want to thank all the owners and trainers who are supporting me. Even when I gave a horse a bad ride, my story is good, so if I can make people laugh, enjoy the game and have a bit of success, that's what I want." 

Seamie Heffernan pats outsider Dallas Star following his Ballysax success
Seamie Heffernan pats outsider Dallas Star following his Ballysax successCredit: Patrick McCann

It was a second success for Dallas Star in six starts, having followed up on his Bath novice win for Dominic Ffrench Davis with a third-place finish in the Zetland Stakes before heading to Murray's County Westmeath yard this winter. 

"Nothing would ever surprise you in this game, especially after Royal Ascot last year," Murray said, referencing his 150-1 Norfolk winner Valiant Force.

"He's a good horse and it was a fact-finding mission today to find out where we were with him. We got the result we were looking for and it's onwards and upwards from here." 

Catherine MacraeReporter

Published on 7 April 2024inReports

Last updated 16:24, 7 April 2024

