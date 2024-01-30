Cuthbert Dibble back on track after absence as Sam Twiston-Davies rues the one that got away

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Cuthbert Dibble made light work of a 296-day absence to take the feature 2m3½f handicap hurdle under top weight for the Twiston-Davies team and set up a tilt at some bigger targets.

It was a third success for the six-year-old, who finished fifth in a decent edition of the EBF Final last March, a race still in the mind of his winning jockey.

"I gave him a terrible ride in the EBF Final," Sam Twiston-Davies told Sky Sports Racing. "I watch the race back every now and again just to kick myself and remind me why we ride the horses the way we do – I tried to tuck him in but ended up too far back in testing ground.

"If you'd have asked me this morning I'd have said I'd be incredibly disappointed if he was beaten, because we'd rate him far better than a mark of 125 in the yard. He'll have tougher assignments in future. He'll jump fences one day."

Classy Castelfort

Jane Williams excels with juveniles and Castelfort put in a performance to be among the best of them in the 2m junior hurdle.

"He's going the right way," said winning rider David Noonan. "The racecourse experience is doing him the world of good. He's one to look forward to."

Game Ginger

Midnight Ginger pulled off an unlikely success in the three-runner 2m novice handicap chase after she stayed on from a remote position to overcome Zambezi Fix.

Last on her chasing debut last time, a similar outcome looked likely as the mare trailed the field by a distance into the home straight, however she rallied to win by a neck.

