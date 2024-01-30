Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race2 MINS
19:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race2 MINS
19:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:45 Chepstow

Cuthbert Dibble back on track after absence as Sam Twiston-Davies rues the one that got away

Cuthbert Dibble (Sam Twiston-Davies) jumps the final flight at Chepstow
Cuthbert Dibble: jumped well en route to an easy success at ChepstowCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play8 ran
14:45 Chepstow2m 3½f Hurdle, Handicap
Distance: 2m 3½fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Cuthbert Dibble
    fav6/5
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Supremely West
    100/30
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Heros De Romay
    15/2

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Coral logoSkybet logoPaddypower logoBetfair logoLadbrokes logoBet365 logoTote logoWilliamhill logo
Skybet logoLadbrokes logoPaddypower logoCoral logoBet365 logoBetfair logoWilliamhill logo
Chevron down

Cuthbert Dibble made light work of a 296-day absence to take the feature 2m3½f handicap hurdle under top weight for the Twiston-Davies team and set up a tilt at some bigger targets.

It was a third success for the six-year-old, who finished fifth in a decent edition of the EBF Final last March, a race still in the mind of his winning jockey.

"I gave him a terrible ride in the EBF Final," Sam Twiston-Davies told Sky Sports Racing. "I watch the race back every now and again just to kick myself and remind me why we ride the horses the way we do – I tried to tuck him in but ended up too far back in testing ground.

"If you'd have asked me this morning I'd have said I'd be incredibly disappointed if he was beaten, because we'd rate him far better than a mark of 125 in the yard. He'll have tougher assignments in future. He'll jump fences one day."

Classy Castelfort

Jane Williams excels with juveniles and Castelfort put in a performance to be among the best of them in the 2m junior hurdle.

"He's going the right way," said winning rider David Noonan. "The racecourse experience is doing him the world of good. He's one to look forward to."

Game Ginger

Midnight Ginger pulled off an unlikely success in the three-runner 2m novice handicap chase after she stayed on from a remote position to overcome Zambezi Fix.

Last on her chasing debut last time, a similar outcome looked likely as the mare trailed the field by a distance into the home straight, however she rallied to win by a neck.

Read this next:

Fenland Tiger could have top marathon chases on his agenda after tenacious third win over fences

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist

Published on 30 January 2024inReports

Last updated 17:25, 30 January 2024

iconCopy
14:45 ChepstowPlay
Cuffe And Taylor Handicap Hurdle8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Cuthbert Dibble
    fav6/5
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Supremely West
    100/30
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Heros De Romay
    15/2
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers