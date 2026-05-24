Paddy Twomey is convinced he has a Group 1 filly on his hands - plus Aidan O'Brien strengthens his Royal Ascot juvenile hand

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Paddy Twomey and Billy Lee are a lethal combination every day of the week but especially when it comes to the Group 2 Lanwades Stud Stakes as City Of Memphis gave the trainer his third win in the race and the rider an incredible fifth success in the last six years.

City Of Memphis was restricted to just two starts last season, finishing fifth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas after landing a Cork maiden, but she's had a busy start to her four-year-old campaign and is thriving with each run.

After landing a conditions race at Gowran Park last month she followed up with an emphatic Group 3 success at Leopardstown and graduated successfully to Group 2 company with a decisive one-length verdict over Carolina Jetstream under a patient ride from Lee, justifying 2-1 favouritism.

Twomey has big targets in mind for the Sioux Nation filly, but is content to sidestep Royal Ascot.

"I like this race as it is a suitable one for the type of filly we train," he said. "She's a classy filly. After her Guineas run, I said that we’d leave her alone until her four-year-old season. I’d say she's now a Group 1 filly.

"She's had three quick runs so she won’t go to Ascot. But we'll be looking at races like the Prix Maurice De Gheest, Prix Rothschild and the Matron, as well as the Breeders’ Cup Mile, those kinds of races."

Rocket Reef

Aidan O'Brien could have a very strong hand in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot next month as Great Barrier Reef is now clear favourite ahead of stablemate Confucius after dominating the Group 3 Kilkea Castle Marble Hill Stakes.

The No Nay Never colt impressed with a six-length victory at the track last month and still looked a bit green under Ryan Moore when asked to quicken this time. But he found top gear approaching the furlong pole to mow down stablemate Carry The Flag and win by a length and a quarter as 8-15 favourite.

Great Barrier Reef is favourite for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

He was cut into 5-2 favourite (from 3-1) for the Coventry by Paddy Power and O'Brien said: "We pitched him into a deep piece of work the last day at home and he got a bit lost in it. We weren’t sure if there was a reason, but we couldn't find one. He came out of the work very well and fresh, so we weren’t sure about today.

"Ryan said he was very green in the stalls and that he missed the break, so he gave him a chance in the first half of the race. He's obviously very high-class and probably will get seven. If everything is okay, we could let him go to the Coventry."

Sun shines

Moore and O'Brien were also on target in the opening 6f maiden with 4-11 favourite Sun Goddess , who bolted five lengths clear of Green Empress and could be another big bullet to fire at Ascot for Ballydoyle.

"She had a lovely run the first day," said O'Brien. "She could be an Albany filly if she knows enough, but Ryan said she was still very green between the two and the one. She's a big rangy filly who will definitely improve plenty as she goes."

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