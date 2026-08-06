Crown And Two completes fine 24 hours for Tom Clover in emotional success for syndicate

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Crown And Two provided an emotional success at Newmarket when winning the 6f novice for a syndicate created in memory of respected racing figure Tony Sweeney.

The Tom Clover-trained two-year-old was the trainer’s third winner in a row, making all under Billy Loughnane and pulling three and a half lengths clear of fellow newcomer Zephyra .

The syndicate made up of Sweeney’s friends, family and former colleagues takes its name from his favourite Soho pub, The Crown And Two Chairmen.

Nick Mills, chief executive at Racecourse Media Group and a syndicate member, told Racing TV: “Tony was a great guy, very honest and professional. He was really a force for good in racing and brought people together.

"He was a fun guy as well, very smart, and we all miss him a lot.”

Bugzy had kickstarted a fine 24 hours for Clover at Pontefract on Wednesday before Time Thief followed up that evening at Yarmouth.

The trainer, whose two later runners on Thursday both earned more prize-money for the Newmarket yard, added: “The horses are running well and the team have done a good job. We’ve been patient with them.”

Loughnane’s confident front-running ride was the first leg of a treble for the jockeys' championship leader, with Charlie Appleby's 1-25 chance Cerro Blanco in the 7f novice and the Henrietta Knight-trained 11-10 shot Educator in the 1m4f handicap completing a fine afternoon.

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