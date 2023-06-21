Crimson Advocate clings on for 'special' photo-finish success to give US breakthrough at 2023 Royal Ascot

The US struck for the first time at Royal Ascot this year when Crimson Advocate narrowly held on to win the Queen Mary Stakes from Relief Rally in a thrilling finish.

Well in front at the furlong pole under John Velazquez, the daughter of Nyquist looked set for a comfortable win but was ultimately all out to deny the fast-finishing runner-up.

It was a landmark first Royal Ascot win for trainer George Weaver and a fourth at the meeting for Velazquez, who had also won the 5f Group 2 with Jealous Again in 2009.

"It was close, but I'm glad she held on," he told ITV Racing. "It's a long way for us and the hill here gets a bit tiring for them, but she held on well.

"She was really, really fast last time and I didn't want to take that away from her – I just let her do it. It's special to win here and that's why I keep trying to come back and win races here every year."

An emotional Weaver's Royal Ascot breakthrough was made extra special given that his wife Cindy was able to share the moment with him. She suffered a severe brain injury at Saratoga last July when pinned underneath a horse who had collapsed and died while exercising.

He said: "We came here eight years ago with a horse that wasn't good enough and I wanted to come back with one that was. I'm so excited for everyone and my wife made the trip, so it's a very happy day. It feels terrific she's here, it's very gratifying."

It was a plan perfectly executed with Crimson Advocate, who landed the inaugural running of the Royal Palm Fillies Juvenile Stakes, a new trial for the Queen Mary, at Gulfstream on her previous start.

"This began quite a few months ago as the goal was to have quick horses early on, and a couple of them were," he added. "We've won with a few of them, including her at Gulfstream, and it was obvious to come here.

"I had a lot of help getting to where we've got and I appreciate it all."

Relief Rally was defeated by a nose in second, with 11-4 favourite Bright Diamond staying on to finish two lengths back in third.

