Craig Nichol warms up for Christmas Grade 1 tilt with feature success

Craig Nichol warmed up for a potential Grade 1 breakthrough on Boxing Day by helping Fete Champetre record his first win over fences in the feature 2m4½f novice handicap chase.

The eight-year-old finished behind subsequent Turners Novices' Chase and Paddy Gold Cup runner-up Notlongtillmay and Listed winner Barrichello on his first trip to Musselburgh in January but made a successful return to provide trainer Rose Dobbin with just her second winner since June.

"When he won his novice hurdle we had quite high hopes for him but he's not quite lived up to that unfortunately," Nichol told Racing TV.

"He's had his issues and Rose has been very patient with him and given him every chance, so it's great to repay that by winning on him. Rose is ill today so can't be here but she'll be watching at home cheering on."

Nichol enjoyed his first Cheltenham winner on Cannock Park last month and he will renew the partnership with Paul Robson's five-year-old in next Tuesday's Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree.

"If he wins it'll be the best Christmas present ever," said Nichol. "I'm going to go and sit on him on Thursday and give him a little pop to make sure he's got his eye in. We'll have a crack and if he finishes in the first three or four we'll be absolutely delighted.

"It's another step up, but the flat track will suit him better and if he can go there and do that we've got an exciting horse on our hands."

The jockey could manage only fifth with Dobbin's other runner Get With it in the 2m7½f handicap chase won by Deep Charm , who followed up last month's success at Sedgefield for Stuart and Sam Coltherd.

The Racing Post Annual 2024 is out now! This exciting review of the racing year has 208 colour pages packed with the best stories and is beautifully illustrated with stunning images. The perfect gift at £19.99. To order, click here or call 01933 304858.