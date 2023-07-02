Coventry third Bucanero Fuerte battles back to deny Unquestionable in Railway Stakes

Coventry third Bucanero Fuerte backed up his Royal Ascot run when battling back to get up and deny the 15-8 favourite Unquestionable in the Group 2 Railway Stakes.

The Adrian Murray-trained Bucanero Fuerte was beaten just a length at the royal meeting last month and looked beat as the Aidan O'Brien-trained Unquestionable hit the front but he dug deep under Rossa Ryan to win by a short head.

"He had every chance to give up on me," Ryan said. "Ryan [Moore, rider of Unquestionable] came with a withering run and we went nip and tuck from the furlong pole, but he stuck his head out really well."

Paddy Power introduced Bucanero Fuerte at 16-1 for next year's 2,000 Guineas, while his Coventry victor River Tiber was shortened as the 7-1 favourite (from 8-1).

"He's a big, rangy horse, I'd imagine going up to seven furlongs with a little bit more juice in the ground he'd be a lot happier," Ryan said. "He's very chilled, he's got a great mindset and he's by one of the top stallions [Wootton Bassett] around. If I were Amo [owners] I'd be pretty excited about him."

Bucanero Fuerte won the first Irish two-year-old race of the season and Robson Aguiar, a vital part of the operation at Murray's yard, said: "This horse is really nice, we ran him the first day and he wasn't ready, but he won impressively.

"We gave him a break before Ascot and I think he needed the run, and that put him in the right place for this. I think there is more improvement to come from this horse, he's still growing.

"When he hits the front he thinks he's won, so when the other horse came to join him he came back again. A mile will be the perfect trip for him."

On future targets, he added: "Maybe we'll go for the Phoenix, but it depends on the ground and we also have Valiant Force for that race too."

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.