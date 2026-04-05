Could Bright Picture step in as Ganay understudy for Fabre and the Wertheimers with Sosie gearing up for Hong Kong?

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Bright Picture held off the late advances of the returning Leffard and Cualificar to record his biggest success in the Group 2 Prix d'Harcourt.

Having enjoyed the benefit of a winning return to action in the Prix Exbury on much deeper ground three weeks ago, he could now fly the flag in the Prix Ganay for the owner-trainer combination of Wertheimer et Frere and Andre Fabre, who have the 2025 winner Sosie set to contest the FWD QEII Cup in Hong Kong on the same day.

"We'll see how he comes out of the race – today he certainly benefited from having the run under his belt – but it's the logical next step," said racing manager Pierre-Yves Bureau of the winner. "He's a horse we all love and the fact he's by Intello adds that little bit of extra pleasure."

Sosie is likely to face Hong Kong legend Romantic Warrior as well as the crack Japanese duo Masquerade Ball and Museum Mile at Sha Tin, but he pleased connections in a gallop before racing at Saint-Cloud on Friday.

"Maxime [Guyon] was delighted with his gallop the other day and, if all goes well, he'll be in Hong Kong for April 26," said Bureau. "It's a proper race, but he's very well and, don't forget, he's won four Group 1s so has every right to be there, while we know he likes Sha Tin.

"It will be a real pleasure to run him there, especially as we now have options for the Ganay."

Bay City Roller was a late non-runner having not entirely pleased George Scott since arriving at Longchamp, but the plan remains to return in three weeks for the Ganay.

Concorde provides Group-race breakthrough

Concorde Agreement made it two wins from as many starts and marked herself down as a contender for the Prix de Diane when making all under Clement Lecoeuvre to take the Group 3 Al Shira'aa Racing Prix Vanteaux.

Pierre Groualle with Concorde Agreement after the Prx Vanteaux Credit: Racing Post/Burton

In doing so, she earned a first Group-race success for Pierre Groualle , a former assistant to Alain de Royer-Dupre, who was for a long time in charge of the Aga Khan string at Aiglemont.

"It's not easy to win a Vanteaux, especially when you train 25 horses and don't have too many references in the morning," said Groualle. "She's always shown us that she is a quality filly, but she was a little fragile mentally to begin with, something we've managed to get on top of now.

"You mustn't fight against what works best with a horse, and her great strength is her long, raking stride. We won't be bringing her back in trip, that's for sure.

"My whole family is behind me and this is a reward for them as well as for me."

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