Aidan O'Brien heaps praise on Ryan Moore as Precise secures another Group 1 in Coronation Stakes

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Precise , the 8-13 favourite, confirmed her status as a potential champion filly with a sparkling success under Ryan Moore in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes.

A hugely impressive winner of the Irish 1,000 Guineas previously, push-button acceleration enabled her to seize command two furlongs out here, and she stayed on well to beat Touleen by a length and a half, with stablemate True Love a neck back in third.

Although slower into her stride than perhaps connections would have anticipated, Precise did everything else perfectly and the sky looks her limit at a mile and a mile and a quarter.

Moore said: “I rode her into a good rhythm. She stays very well. She’s very good. Ten furlongs would be within her compass, but she’s very good at a mile.

“Aidan [O’Brien] has lots of good fillies in the yard. I suppose we’ll get her home and then see what we do with them all.”

Paddy Power reacted by making Precise 7-4 favourite (from 2-1) for the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket, a price which many may feel compelled to take.

O’Brien, who brought up an incredible landmark of 100 Royal Ascot winners when Scandinavia landed yesterday’s Gold Cup, was lavish in his praise for Moore’s ride.

“Ryan was excellent on her," he said. "He was in no rush and took her round the outside rather than take a chance on the inner.

“She’s a lovely, progressive filly and you can do whatever you want on her. I’ll talk to Ryan and the lads about where we go with her.”

Precise had been a possible for the Oaks at Epsom until O’Brien decided not to risk her on the soft ground there.

With her trademark burst of acceleration and the distinct possibility she could be even better at distances further than a mile, this is highly unlikely to be the last Group 1 she wins.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

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