Coral Gold Cup next on the agenda after classy Complete Unknown denies Might I

Complete Unknown proved to be an able deputy for Hermes Allen when he kicked off a treble for Paul Nicholls in the 2m5f intermediate chase.

The seven-year-old, who was a Grade 1 runner-up at Aintree last time out, fended off chasing debutant Might I to strike by a length and tee-up a tilt at the Coral Gold Cup on December 2.

"We're delighted with that," said Nicholls. "I was going to go to the Colin Parker [at Carlisle] as a prep for the Coral Gold Cup but when I didn't have Hermes Allen today – he's fine, I just couldn't run him – I thought this would be a nice race for him.

"This has been a great race for us and he's a proper horse. I've left plenty to work on and he'll now go straight to the Coral Gold Cup. If it's soft ground at Newbury it'll be a super race for him."

Complete Unknown joins an illustrious list of stablemates to have won this race in recent years, with Bravemansgame and Pic D'Orhy both scoring en route to Grade 1 success.

Nicholls was soon back in the winner's enclosure with hurdling debutant Farnoge in the 2m1f novice hurdle and Take Your Time in the 3m2f novice handicap chase.

He was unable to secure a four-timer after Imperial Cup winner Iceo finished last of three in the opening 2m½f novice limited handicap chase behind JPR One.

Despite the defeat, the odds-on favourite remains on target for December's Henry VIII Novices' Chase, with Nicholls hoping the return to level weights will make the difference.

"He ran off a high mark and gave weight away to two very nice horses," Nicholls said. "I think it'll turn out to be a good race and while he didn't run to his best, the experience won't be lost on him."

Read more:

Sam James enjoys 'surreal' Group 1 breakthrough as 22-1 Poptronic makes all in Fillies & Mares Stakes

'That was nuts, absolutely nuts' - fantastic Frankie Dettori raises the roof with epic defeat of Kyprios on Trawlerman

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Grab your copy of The Big Jump Off, our brilliant 72-page pullout free in the Racing Post on Monday, October 23, 2023, and available to pre-order now , featuring the views of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy, Patrick Mullins, Johnny Dineen and more!