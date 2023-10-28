Corach Rambler finishes last on reappearance as Elvis Mail takes Edinburgh Gin spoils

Corach Rambler finished last on his seasonal reappearance in the Edinburgh Gin Chase, with course specialist Elvis Mail striking for Nick Alexander and 3lb claimer Bruce Lynn.

The two-time Ultima Chase and Grand National winner was settled in his customary hold-up position by regular rider Derek Fox but could never get into the race and eventually trailed home last of the five finishers, as Rapper was pulled up.

The 9-4 favourite Empire Steel carved out most of the early running but he had to yield as Elvis Mail was produced with his run to secure a fifth course win. The nine-year-old dourly fended off Highland Hunter, who was having his first start for Fergal O'Brien, by two lengths.

"He seems to be improving," Alexander told RacingTV. "Stepping up in trip seems to have allowed him to find a new level. He hadn't been away from home or anything, he's just done the routine training, but we've been very focused on having him right for today.

"He's a bit heavier than he was at the start of last season but I think that's four seasons in a row now he's won first time out so he must be good to catch fresh. We might look at the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle next. I think if we were going to go up to four miles we'd wait until Ayr in April."

Corach Rambler was beaten 25 lengths on his seasonal bow at Carlisle last season before finishing a staying-on fourth to Le Milos in the Coral Gold Cup and produced a similar performance again, with a mistake at the second-last leaving the popular chaser to finish just over 23 lengths adrift.

The Lucinda Russell-trained star, who was a drifter in the market beforehand and was sent off a 100-30 chance, remains the 20-1 favourite to cinch his second Grand National in April. Tiger Roll was the last horse to win back-to-back runnings in 2018 and 2019.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.