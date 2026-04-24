Coolmore outcast bought for just 8,000gns produces stunning 80-1 upset on debut

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Bargain buy Flight Control made a stunning debut when causing a huge 80-1 shock in the three-year-old 6f novice.

The son of Calyx was a €200,000 yearling purchase for Coolmore, but he was sold for just 8,000gns at the Tattersalls Autumn horse-in-training sale last October as an unraced juvenile to owners Cragg Wood Racing.

However, Flight Control defied his lowly price tag and rank outsider status here, storming to a three-and-a-quarter-length win under William Pyle, with 100-1 shot Stoneacre Joe in second. The Exacta paid £3,516.90.

Winning trainer Kevin Frost said: "He's shocked us a little bit, but impressed us all. We had a devil of a job getting him going as he was a bit of a playboy, but it was hard to get him out of a hack canter. He was looking more like a jumps horse at one point! All of a sudden he's turned himself inside out.

"The lad who rides him had a couple of pounds on because he said he was sparking into life."

Channon strikes again

Jack Channon enhanced his terrific start at the track this year when Silver State struck in the mile handicap.

He was a third winner from just four runners on Town Moor in 2026 for Channon, who landed both the Spring Mile and the Lincoln at the opening turf fixture last month.

Lycett off mark

Sean Lycett trained his first winner of the year when Cotton Bud took the 1m2f handicap.

The three-year-old filly was also completing a double for rider Danny Tudhope, who earlier took the 1m2f fillies' handicap on Percy's Daydream .

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