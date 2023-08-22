Continuous comes from last to first to land the Great Voltigeur under a beautifully timed Ryan Moore ride

Continuous was slashed for the Betfred St Leger after defeating odds-on favourite Gregory in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York on Wednesday.

The three-year-old, who was sent off at 4-1, benefitted from a beautifully timed ride by Ryan Moore to deny Castle Way by three and three-quarter lengths.

He was cut to 4-1 (from 12s) by Betfair for next month's St Leger and now shares favouritism with stablemate Savethelastdance, who runs in the Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday.

"We're very happy with him," said Aidan O'Brien after winning the Group 2 for a fourth time. "He had a break after his last run and Ryan rode him in the week.

"He's a lovely, progressive horse. He's got the class for a mile and a half but could stay further and didn't seem to have any problem with the faster ground."

Unbeaten in two starts at two, Continuous was third in the Dante on his first start of the season before finishing down the field in the Prix du Jockey Club in June.

He bounced back to form when second behind Derby runner-up King Of Steel in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot on his first try at a mile and a half.

"There was a bit of pressure early on and a strong half in the first half of the race," said Moore. "I allowed him to get comfortable. He's a really good horse.

"He disappointed in the French Derby but has otherwise run well. He should get the extra couple of furlongs but we'll wait and see how he comes out of this."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

