'We're delighted with all three' - Constitution River overcomes wide draw to lead home amazing Ballydoyle clean sweep in Prix du Jockey Club

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Constitution River overcame adversity to lead home a one-two-three in the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club for trainer Aidan O'Brien .

Running in the French Derby rather than at Epsom in six days' time, Constitution River was drawn in stall 15 of the 16 runners, but rather than dropping in towards the rear and riding for luck, winning jockey Ryan Moore decided to stay wide for the first furlong and a half to take up a position on the heels of his stablemates Montreal and Hawk Mountain.

From there the three Ballydoyle runners dominated, with the 15-8 favourite leading home Hawk Mountain (4-1) in second and Montreal (28-1) in third.

Having faced the dilemma of whether to run at Epsom or Chantilly, O’Brien and the Coolmore team then had to work out how Constitution River might overcome his outside draw and, along with Moore's mastery, they came up with the winning formula.

Injecting early pace in the race thanks to Montreal was vital and, while Moore could never get to the rail, he was no more than two horses wide as the field turned in. There was still work to do, however, with Constitution River having to dig deep to overhaul his stablemates, who themselves ran huge races having been prominent throughout.

"We're delighted with all three horses," said O'Brien. "A lot of people have put a lot of hard work into Constitution River. We knew he had a difficult draw and weren't sure what might happen, but Ryan gave him a beautiful ride.

"Wayne Lordan, Christophe Soumillon and Ryan were very together. They went through it and discussed what they thought would happen and could happen and all of the different scenarios. They're the ones who make it happen. We discuss everything a lot and then the lads go out there and make the decisions."

Winning connections pose for photos with Constitution River Credit: Â© APRH / CLEMENTINE VERET

The winner was promoted to 5-2 joint-favourite with Ombudsman by the sponsors for the Coral-Eclipse, while Paddy Power go 8-1 (from 16) for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October.

Talking to Sky Racing, O'Brien added: "He's a baby still. He was green enough today and Ryan said when he turned the bend to come down the hill he was green. He came off the bridle a little bit earlier than he usually would. I thought he did great because he didn't surrender and kept coming.

"He's a big powerful horse with loads of scope. We always thought he was very exciting and still think he is. The second and third are two very good horses too."

Moore described the winner as "rare" and thinks he could come back in trip or stretch out over further with little fuss.

"The draw was a slight concern, but I knew I had a very good horse and kind of believed a horse like him would overcome that," said the winning rider. "He's so straightforward, has great speed, a good temperament and gets the trip well. I'd say he's quite a special horse really.

"I think the other two horses from the yard are Group 1 horses, so he was going to have to work to beat them. I think he'll improve from today and, with more experience, will improve for this race again.

"There was no rush [from the start] because he's got a good mind. He was relaxed and able to put himself into a good position. I think he's the sort of horse who would be comfortable coming back in trip and he'd be comfortable going further. He's quite a rare horse."

For good measure, O'Brien's youngest son Donnacha saddled A Boy Named Susie to finish fourth.

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