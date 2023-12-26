Superstar Constitution Hill makes it seven Grade 1s in a row with easy Christmas Hurdle success

Constitution Hill extended his unbeaten record over hurdles to eight with a dominant victory in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Champion Hurdle winner was making his first start since April and sauntered clear of Rubaud to strike under Nico de Boinville.

He was ridden patiently by De Boinville, before moving into the lead in the straight and winning without his jockey needing to apply any serious pressure.

His odds of 2-5 for the 2024 Champion Hurdle were unchanged by Paddy Power.

De Boinville told ITV Racing: "He's given me a great spin round. I hope it was worth the wait for everyone. The joy with this horse is that he's incredibly straightforward and you can ride him as you find him. I'm delighted with that and he hasn't had too hard a race which sets the season up nicely."

Victory was a record-extending 12th in the race for Henderson, with six of those in the last seven years.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.